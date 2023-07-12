Obituary for David J. Blackburn

David James Blackburn, age 79, of Shakopee, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at home with family.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
David was born on December 12, 1943, in Tampico, IL to Thomas and Elnora (Franks) Blackburn, one of three children. He and his wife Nancy, who died on June 11, 2014, lived in LeCenter, Belle Plaine and most recently Shakopee. They had three children. He was self-employed as a bricklayer for over 50 years and loved fishing and his chocolate labradors; Maggie and Coco.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, parents, brother, Thomas, daughter-in-law, Angela, and great-grandson Camron.
Survivors include his children, Lory (Tony) Skinner of Shakopee, Curt Blackburn of CA, Shawn (partner Katie Eisold) of Shakopee; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Boyd of NC; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.