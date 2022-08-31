Obituary for David J. Carlson

David J. Carlson, age 60, of Litchfield, passed away August 7, 2022.
He was born on February 28, 1962 in Minneapolis to David and Mary Carlson (Bisek). David's beautiful wife Diane, preceded him in death. Together they had one daughter, Samantha. David's passion in life was spending time with his daughter, Samantha and his three grandkids, Lucas (nine), Linkyn (five) and Presley (four). David lived his life as God asks us in 1st Thessalonians 4:11: and make it your ambition to lead a quiet life, to mind your own business and to work hard with your hands.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane; parents, David and Mary; brother, Victor and nephew, Cole.
He is survived by his daughter Samantha and his three grandchildren, Lucas, Linkyn and Presley; his brother, Patrick (Lori); sisters, Kimberly and Desiree (Cindy), sister-in-law, Kathy; uncles Tim, Brad and Steve; nephews Andrew and Ben and niece, Mattie.
A private service for Immediate Family only will be held.