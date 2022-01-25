Obituary for David J. Derhaag

David James Derhaag, age 30, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in Apple Valley, MN.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 26, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
David was born August 27, 1991 in St. Louis Park, to James Derhaag and Lynne Schultz. He graduated from Chaska High School. He was very passionate about hunting, fishing and especially paintball.
David was a kind and generous soul, who tried to help everyone he met. He was loved and will be missed by all. He had struggled with addiction for half of his life and he finally lost the battle. We take comfort knowing he’s with Jesus now, and no longer suffering.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, uncle, Todd, and stepfather, Gary.
Survivors include his parents, Lynne Schultz of Waconia, James Derhaag of Shakopee; sisters, Sara Derhaag of Mayer, Holly Derhaag of Shakopee; nieces, Karle, Lexi and Phoebe; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in David’s memory to Open Hands Foundation, Hope House, 3121 Westwood Drive Excelsior MN 55331.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.