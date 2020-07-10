Obituary for David J. Ploof

David John Ploof, age 60, of Chaska, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.
David was adopted in Victoria in 1960 by two loving parents, Robert and Mary Jane Ploof, and later became a father to five of his own children.
He lived a life marked by travel, curiosity, creativity, and music. Notably having spent a portion of his life in the area of Perth, Australia.
David loved Perth, enjoying its mild weather, low-key way of life and especially its beaches.
He referred to the Indian Ocean as 'Big Blue and would always punctuate his first glimpse of it on return after being away by saying, 'Hello, Big Blue!
Throughout his life, he made many friends who will always remember him as a talented and passionate man and a great musician.
His adventurous spirit, generosity and kindness will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his son, Joel Ploof; daughter, Kirsten Ploof; parents, Robert and Mary Jane Ploof; and grandson, Onyx Ploof.
David is survived by his sons, Daniel and Matthew Ploof; daughter, Alyssa Ploof; granddaughter, Angel Ploof; brothers, Steven (Jacqueline) Ploof and Mark (Sharon) Ploof; sister, Anne (James) Pause; and many other family and friends.
Visitation was held Saturday, July 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Peterson Chapel, 119 Central Ave, Buffalo, 763-682-1363. Graveside service followed at 3:30 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Buffalo.