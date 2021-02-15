Obituary for David J. Saxton

David James Saxton passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Bloomington, MN at the age of 74 with his children by his side.
As a retired carpenter and car salesman, he used his expertise helping others, enjoyed sharing his knowledge, and cherished time with family.
Dave is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Hollie) and 3 Daughters, Noreen Hoge (Bob), Dawn Noard (Al), and Ashley Fay Wegener. Grandchildren, Kaja, Tyler, Courtney, Cassandra, Brittney, Jackson, Carter, Abby; great granddaughter, Dansley.
Preceded in death by his parents, James & Norma; and brother, Stephen.
The Celebration of Life will be held at the Dawn Valley Chapel in Bloomington on February 16. Visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. www.washburn-mcreavy.com/obituaries/David-Saxton