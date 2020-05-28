Obituary for David L. Hahn

David Lee Hahn, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife, on March 30, 2020, at the age of 39.
Dave was born August 25, 1980. He grew up in Wadena, MN and settled in Savage with his wife, Ashley and daughter, Katie.
Dave loved being a father and husband. He could often be found having a dance party with his wife and daughter. They are known as the crime fighting super trio: Dave as Superman, Ashley as Batman, and Katie as Wonder Woman.
He was a man who could fix, build and create anything and he was always happy to share his tools, knowledge and talent with others. He had a passion for music (especially Green Day), played the guitar, was an excellent cook, loved animals, and enjoyed camping in the boundary waters. Always a kid at heart, Dave also loved toys and had an infectious laugh.
Dave is survived by: wife, Ashley (Bican) Hahn; daughter, Katelynn Hahn; grandmother, Joan Breid; parents, David Hahn and Sue Breid; siblings Angela Hahn, Derek Hahn, and Tyler Hahn; extended family and many friends.
Dave is preceded in death by: cats Joe and Aries.
Dave, man of steel, man of heart.