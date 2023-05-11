Obituary for David L. Lathrop

David L. Lathrop, age 71, of Prior Lake, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 18, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd Street West, Lakeville. The Prior Lake VFW Honor Guard will provide military honors for David.
David’s soul belonged in the outdoors. If he wasn’t catching it or shooting it, he was processing it in his shed or finding a new delectable way to cook it. He spent much of his free time in the deer stand, on his boat, or waiting in the shadows for his next trophy. Hunting and fishing were traditions, something he shared with his dad and brothers, an area where he mentored numerous people. He anticipated deer camp where he spoiled friends and family with delicious meals he planned before they spent the day in the stands. David spent countless hours in the shed with his dad, processing deer and reliving all of the stories they shared.
David loved his country and was proud to serve it both while enlisted in the Army and afterward. He served for years as a member of the Honor Guard and could regularly be found at the local VFW, providing his time to help in any way he could. David spoke often of the many ways God had blessed him in this life; his faith was ever present. He loved to entertain, whether it was one of his famous fish frys, a dance party in the meat shed, a gigantic bonfire, or stories on the patio, he was happy to fill his home with laughter and love. He loved in a big way and he was always happy to show it with a huge bear hug and a big, wet kiss from his unforgettable “Lathrop Lips.”
David will be forever missed and loved by wife, Kay: children, Jenni Lathrop, Meredith Lathrop, Rob Jurgens, Anriel Koontz; grandchildren, Briana, Kyra, Caelan, Abby, Brandon; great-grandchildren, London, Leila, Cassius; brothers, Brad Lathrop, Bob (Wanda) Lathrop, Tim (Renee) Lathrop, Dan (Raeann) Lathrop; other relatives and friends.
Greeting David home in Heaven are his granddaughter, Jasmine, parents, Lawrence and Geraldine and brother, Steven Lathrop.
