Obituary for David L. Mittelsted

David Lee Mittelsted, age 90, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Gertrude’s Health Care Center, Shakopee.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 10 to 11 a.m. all at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The inurnment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
David was born April 7, 1929 in Minneapolis, the oldest of two to Alfred and Edna (Glaeser) Mittelsted. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska, and graduated from Chaska High School in 1947. He attended the University of MN – Minneapolis and also honorably served in the United States Air Force being discharged in 1954. On December 28 he married Joyce Lentz in Mapleton, MN (the worst blizzard of the year). David was proprietor of Mittelsted Dodge-Chrysler-Plymouth and along with his dad ran it for 50 years. He was a very active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, serving as usher and trustee. He loved hunting elk, deer, waterfowl, and pheasants and was an avid Civil War buff. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Dan Maguire.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce; daughters, Mary Mittlestaedt of Chaska, Martha (Brad) Soenksen of Fergus Falls; seven grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren; sister, Marcia Maguire of St. Simons Island, GA; other relatives and friends.
