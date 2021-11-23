Obituary for David Moline

David Moline, age 60, of Prior Lake, peacefully entered eternal life on November 21, 2021 surrounded by those he loved.

Preceded in death by sister, Andrea (Andi); father, Dave and his parents-in-law, Bill and Carol Wangerin. Loved and missed by wife Lori; sons, Tim and Tyler; mother, Nancy; and many other beloved relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, December 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE) in Prior Lake. Celebration of Life Service Thursday, December 2 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. all at Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran Church (20200 Fairlawn Ave) in Prior Lake. Interment Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.

