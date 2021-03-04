Obituary for David Olson

David Olson, true love of Judy, went to meet her in heaven on March 2, 2021. Together they raised four grateful children who learned from them how to be kind, strong, compassionate, giving, and how to find a way to smile in any situation.
David was born in Montevideo, MN to Alvin and Ingeborg on July 7, 1942. He was the fifth of eight children on a working farm where he learned the value of hard work, tending to animals, and the importance of family.
David was known for his strong hands, big heart, generous spirit, and his joyful (and often mischievous) smile. He was a master lefse maker and the most patient teacher you could find. He loved passing on the tradition and was the leader of the annual Olson Lefse Day.
David was a man of many talents from gardening to wood carving to tree trimming and to instigating a good old-fashioned water balloon fight. His knowledge of such things were passed onto his children, their friends, the neighborhood kids, church friends, and even Sonja’s neighbors in St. Paul.
He could be a quiet man, but he left an impression on anyone who met him. People have said he is the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back, plus what was in his closet, and then send you off with 20 bucks to buy yourself something nice.
He reveled in his 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. If there was a baby around, he was holding them. His inner child came out to play when children were around. If nieces and nephews came to visit, he was eager to saddle up the horses for a ride around the yard.
The yard of David and Judy’s home in Shakopee was nothing but sand and dirt when they first bought it, but Dave spent years transforming the yard into something beautiful. People often mentioned it looked like a park. He would come home from delivering the mail, change into cutoff jean shorts, and walk around with a hose in his hand watering all the plants, flowers, and trees. He said he saw the beauty of God in nature. Perhaps this was his form of prayer, faithfully tending to God’s creation and feeling God’s presence in the robin’s song, the budding trees, the wind in his hair, and the sun warm on his face.
David helped his children with numerous house projects, landscaping, and supplying them with enough canned goods to last them years. When he was delivering mail in Minneapolis, he adopted many elderly residents on his route. He helped them with house repairs, landscaping, and supplying them with enough canned goods to last them years, as well as providing them with companionship and friendship. He would even bring them to family functions and gatherings.
David is survived by his four children, Mark, Steve (Jasmin), Nancy (Craig), and Sonja; grandchildren, Zachary (Jazzlynn), Brianna, Grace, Lilly, Heather (Michael), Aaron, Alicia (Steven), Dakota, Jayson, Jordan, Jude, and Nolan; great-grandchildren, Kristina, Nakiah, Alize, Aniyah, McCoy, Crew, Braxton, and Bryson; sister, Solveig (Gordie) Vanoverbeke; brothers, Donald, Kenny (Bonnie), Byron (Vicki); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Alvin and Ingeborg; brothers, Duane and Delos; infant sister, Carol; sister-in-law, Tricia; nephew, Erik.
Visitation was Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private Family Service was held, with Military Honors provided by the Shakopee Veteran's Honor Guard. A recording of the funeral service can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt website. Interment was Friday at Jevnaker Lutheran Cemetery, in rural Montevideo, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to HealthPartners Hospice or Meals on Wheels.
Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com