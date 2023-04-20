Obituary for David Schumacher

David “Dave” Schumacher, age 74, of Mesa AZ, formerly of Shakopee, passed away peacefully at his home after a courageous 5-month battle with bile duct cancer.
Dave was born on November 23, 1948, the fifth of nine children, to Adam and Barbara (Glatt) Schumacher. He graduated from Zeeland High School in 1966 and in September of 1968, married Sylvia (Bertsch) Schumacher. He then began driving truck for Gold Medal Beverage Company, which would become the beginning of a lifelong career in the transportation industry.
Dave and Sylvia’s son, Todd, was born in March of 1974. A few years later, Dave purchased his first semi-truck and began transporting large flatbed loads for Perkins Transportation. In 1984, he began working for Transport America where he worked the remainder of his career, traveling over 2 million miles accident-free.
After 36 years of marriage, Dave lost his wife, Sylvia, to cancer. Dave then reunited with an old friend from high school, Kathy Welk-Pribula. They were married in January of 2006. At the age of 60, Dave retired from full-time trucking and worked seasonally for Rock Hard Landscaping where he hauled materials to various job sites and enjoyed perfecting his skills as a skid steer operator. To Dave, this job was clearly more “play” than “work.” In 2020, Dave fully retired when he and Kathy decided to make their permanent home in Mesa, AZ where he could play in the sun and ride his motorcycle and rollerblades year-round.
Dave led an active life and sought adventure at every turn. He enjoyed skydiving, scuba diving, amusement park rides, water volleyball, paddle boarding, riding his Ultra Classic Harley Davidson motorcycle, and performing back flips to amuse his grandchildren. He took up rollerblading to help with a herniated disc, which immediately grew into a favorite pastime. He became so accomplished, legend has it he received a warning from a police officer for exceeding the 25mph speed limit on his rollerblades. Dave was always available to lend a helping hand. He loved to socialize with friends and family and could easily captivate an entire audience with one of his many detailed stories, most often involving mischievous events from his youth.
Dave is survived by his wife, Kathy (Welk/Pribula), son, Todd (Sara) Schumacher and two granddaughters, Brooklyn and Karlie Schumacher of Shakopee, two step-daughters, Tammy (Tom) Bailey of Cottage Grove, MN, and Mary Jo Veenendall (Sean McLuen) of Hudson, WI, 8 siblings, Selma Schumacher of Bismarck, ND, Carol Schumacher of Maple Grove, Bernie Wolff (Joe Welder) of Mesa, AZ, Dennis (Denise) Schumacher of Bismarck, ND, Robert (Cindy) Schumacher of Zeeland, ND, Janice (Bill) Kabele of Sun Lakes, AZ, Judy (Gene) Heier of Eden Prairie, and Dean (Connie) Schumacher of Zeeland, ND, five step-grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Gledhill of Plymouth, Joseph and Christopher Ecklund of Cottage Grove, Em Veenendall of Eau Claire, WI, Madelyn Veenendall of River Falls, WI, and two great-granddaughters, Paige and Riley Gledhill of Plymouth.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia (Bertsch) Schumacher and his parents, Adam and Barbara (Glatt) Schumacher.
Services were held in Mesa, AZ at the Mountain View Funeral Home, 7900 E Main St, on March 17 at 11 a.m.
Services will also be held in Shakopee at the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., on May 6. Visitation at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m.
