Obituary for David W. Rusch

David W. Rusch, age 58, of Prior Lake, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 while surrounded by family.
David was laid to rest at
On May 17, 1963 in Red Wing, MN, David Walter Rusch was born to parents Walter and Alice (Nardinger) Rusch. Along with his four siblings, David grew up in Goodhue, MN. Despite the age difference, David had a close-knit relationship with his siblings. Throughout life, he appreciated the value of family.
Following David’s graduation in 1981 from Goodhue High School, he furthered his education at NDSU with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and later an MBA from Oklahoma City University. Diligent and hardworking, David was employed at Seagate in Shakopee for 35 years.
David’s life was enriched when he had a chance encounter with Rosie Walechka at Grand Old Days in St. Paul. A brave man, he attended a Walechka family wedding with Rosie a month into dating. David quickly gained the approval of Rosie’s eight brothers, and the rest is history. On September 18, 2004, David and Rosie were united in marriage. They were blessed with a son Jason.
David wanted to provide his son with experiences that he never had during his own childhood. Supportive and patient, he seldom missed on opportunity to teach Jason a new skill whether it was the value of a good handshake or using excel spreadsheets. With David’s encouragement, Jason participated in Boy Scouts, baseball, and trap shooting.
Despite his diagnosis of cancer, David cherished every moment with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling to Wine Country, hunting, snowmobiling, boating, visiting the cabin, and training his dogs Duchess and Sunny. No matter the activity, David was committed to his motto, “Work Hard, Play Hard.” He embraced his life, the good and the bad, and lived each day fully.
David is loved and missed by his wife, Rosie; son, Jason; sisters, Ila (Paul) Kieffer, Eva (David) Diercks, Lauri (Scott) Johnson; brother, Allen (Margaret) Rusch; mother-in-law, Catherine Walechka; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Jackie) Walechka, Andy (Janet) Walechka, Mike (Cindy) Walechka, Dan (Gale) Walechka, Larry (Gina) Walechka, David (Vicki) Walechka, Rick (Holly) Walechka, Pete (Jenny) Walechka; several nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and friends.
David is reunited in Heaven with his parents, Walter and Alice; nephews, Nick Diercks and Max Diercks; and father-in-law, Louis Walechka.
