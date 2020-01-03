Obituary for David W. Spaulding

David William Spaulding, age 68, of Chaska, peacefully passed away on December 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and Parkinsonism. His wife Cheryl was by his side.
Dave was the youngest of four boys. He was born on March 13, 1951 in Omaha NE, the son of Chuck and Ann (Ostenberg) Spaulding. He graduated from Principia College in Elsah IL.
David is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Cheryl(Perron)Spaulding; step-mother, Margie Spaulding; children, Gregory Spaulding, Laura Spaulding, Marcy Gray-Wicka, Shelley Gray- Kaufhold; six grandchildren; one great grandson; brothers, Steve(Carolyn); Tuck(Susan); Clark (Sue) and many family members and loving friends.
David was a wonderful, supportive husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was Mr. Social, loved meeting new people everywhere he went. He was a gentleman. He loved sports especially golf (Lenzen Team), racquetball, softball, football, soccer and running and even pickleball. We will all miss him.
A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, January 16 at Prairie Community Church 9145 Eden Prairie Rd Eden Prairie 55347 (952)937-8000. Pastor John Ward will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate David’s life. Service is at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. A dessert reception to follow.
