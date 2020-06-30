Obituary for David Westveer

David “Dave” Westveer, of Prior Lake, passed away June 28, 2020 at the age of 69.
A gathering of family and friends is Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE) in Prior Lake. Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Pastor Diana Hunstad will preside, and Dave’s children will act as pallbearers. Dave will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery.
Dave was born to Vernon and Anne Westveer on September 1, 1950. Dave was the middle of five children. He grew up in Burnsville and graduated from Burnsville High School. He married Zinaida “Zina” Skripnik on June 27, 1981, and they settled in Prior Lake. Dave had six children, and he worked hard to provide a good life for his family. Dave was a skilled repairman. He frequently said he was a jack of all trades and master of none.
In his free time, Dave watched NASCAR races. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a cold beverage. Dave was laid back, but he had a little spunk too. He was a strong-willed and loving man.
Dave is survived by his children, Luke Westveer, Michell Westveer, Dustin Westveer, Lance Westveer, Bridget (Jammie) Lee, Tony Westveer; grandchildren, Abigail, Nick, Brittanie, Mariah and Lance, Jr.; great-grandkids, Brayden, Nickolis and Starianna; siblings, Judy (Bob) Reed, Paul (Barb) Westveer, Jeanne Bouge and Theresa (Todd) Raine; other relatives and friends.
Dave is preceded in death by his loving wife, Zinaida “Zina” Westveer; grandson, Jesse Westveer; parents, Vernon & Anne Westveer.
