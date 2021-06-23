Obituary for Dawn M. Schmieg

Dawn M. Schmieg, age 56, of Peoria, AZ and formerly of Carver, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 with her family at her side at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, AZ.
A private celebration of Dawn’s life will be held with close family.
Dawn is preceded in death by her father, Doug Kalkes. Dawn is survived by her boyfriend, Chris Grasso of Peoria; children, Tony (Nicole) Schmieg of Norwood Young America, Katie (Shane) Schultz of Carver, Tim Schmieg and fiancée Abbie Boerner of Chaska, Jesse (Mollie) Schmieg of Eden Prairie; eight grandchildren; mother, Mary (Bednarczyk) Danner; siblings, Wendy (Rodger) Read, Jennifer (Mike) Shelton, Ronnie (Mindy) Kalkes; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends.