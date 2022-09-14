Obituary for Dean A. Hastings

Our father, Dean August Hastings, left this world on September 9, 2022, at the age of 78. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Dean was survived by his children, Tracy Hastings of Crystal, Benjamin Hastings of Savage; his sisters, Barb (Randy) Searcy, Peggy (Scott) Smith; his brothers, Darrell Hastings, Allan Hastings and Gary Hastings; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was an amazing father, a good man who loved his family and his motorcycle, and was known by many as a friend.

His love is still felt even though he has left this earth. As per Dean’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

Tags

Events