Obituary for Dean C. Busse

Dean C. Busse, age 57, of St. Peter, entered into rest Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by Sue and Sarah.
A Private Service will be held due to Covid restrictions. The service will be livestreamed on Thursday at 11 a.m. Public Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the St. Peter Funeral Home.
Dean Clarence Busse, the third child of Donald and Margaret (Antonsen) Busse was born on June 26, 1963. He grew up in Prior Lake. With a zest for life, Dean could often be found in the woods behind the family home. He enjoyed going up north to the family’s lot on the Grindstone River whenever he could. Dean graduated from Prior Lake High School in 1982. He went to Dakota County Vo-Tech for auto body. Dean moved to Austin, MN to work in an auto body shop until it closed. He then returned to Prior Lake and worked on his cousins sod crew driving truck. Dean met the love of his life, Sue Durand and they were married in May 1990. Dean and Sue made their home in Austin, eventually having a hobby farm south of town where they raised dogs, cats, and peacocks. After Dean and Sue were married, Dean decided to follow in his fathers footsteps, and he became a carpenter. He eventually became a building inspector and began working in St. Peter after the tornado blew through the city.
Dean and Sue welcomed their daughter, Sarah in November of 2003. Dean was a devoted father as this joyous event was the happiest event of his life. Dean moved his family to St. Peter when he became the city’s building official. He remained in this position for 17 years, until the time of his death.
Dean had a quick wit and an infectious sense of humor. He was always ready with one-liners. You couldn’t help but smile and see what he would say next. He played guitar and he and Sarah could be found playing guitar and singing at family gatherings. Dean enjoyed the great outdoors and trapped muskrat in his younger years. He also enjoyed deer hunting with family, hunting pheasants with his faithful dog, and camping. He had a passion for firearms and would get into discussions over the benefits of different calibers. Dean enjoyed fly fishing and found time to tie his own flies. Dean once stated that the most important things in his life were the love of God, the love of family, and the love of a good dog, in that order.
Dean leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Sue and their 17 year old daughter, Sarah of St. Peter; mother, Margaret Busse of Sandstone, MN; brother, David (Shannon) Busse of Prior Lake; sister, Brenda (Tim) Arvidson of Shakopee; sister-in-law, Kris Busse of Owatonna; mother-in-law, Dorothy Durand of Faribault; brother-in-law, Brian (Robin) Durand of Minneapolis; and nieces and nephews, Brooke (Jordan) Feist, Jake Busse, Heidi (Luke) Porter and family, Liesl (Rusty) Feeney and family, Katrina (Drew) Poole, Andrew Busse, Annie, Joey, Katie, and Donnie Arvidson, and Noah and Ethan Durand.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Donald F. Busse; brother, Donald A. Busse; and infant twin brother and sister.