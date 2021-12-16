Obituary for Dean F. Scheff

Dean Fredrick Scheff, of Chanhassen and Chaska, passed away at home December 9, 2021.
Born in Wirock, MN (pop. 10) on August 10, 1931, to Malinda Rosenwinkel Scheff and Fredrick Scheff. Dean was baptized on August 23, 1931, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fulda, MN. He graduated from Welcome, MN, in 1949. He spent a year with his cousins at Concordia College in St. Paul before joining the Air Force. Dean trained in Electronics and Special Weapons while serving in England. He would take the train to London to go to the Opera and Theater, things a small-town MN boy had never experienced. Upon returning to MN, he received degrees in Economics and Industrial Relations from the University of MN. Dean worked for Univac, Friden and Honeywell and founded his first company in 1963. Tiring of quality problems and a love for innovation, he built a new product called a word processor and started CPT Corporation in 1971, which became a $200 million company with thousands of employees. Retiring briefly, he then started Image Systems Corporation in 1987, designing, manufacturing, and selling high resolution displays. He retired in his 70’s and discovered the joy of other activities including golf, sailing, biking, travel, family time, philanthropy, and a good dog. He served on the Chaska School Board, Chanhassen Planning Commission, and multiple company boards.
Dean and Diana were partners in life, work, and family for 63 years. Their identical twin daughters returned their parents devotion until the end. Throughout his business endeavors, Dean was known to be bold, determined, and focused. To his friends, family, and grandchildren he was generous, warm-hearted, and fun-loving. Dean knew that while work was important, family and friends were vital to a good life.
Preceded by his wife, Diana, in May 2021, parents, his brother Roger. Survived by Bella, Marta (Steve), Laura (Dave) and grandkids Andrew (Kimberly), Peter (Kiah), Emma (Andy) and great grandkids June, Elsie, and Deegan. Sisters Beverly (Leon) and Marion. Many friends, nieces and nephews and co-workers. Special thanks to Deans caregivers.
Memorials to Carver Scott Humane Society carverscotths.org or Alzheimers Association.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.