Obituary for Dean R. Engel

Dean R. Engel, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife, on July 4, 2020, at the age of 75, of Heart Disease.
Dean was born August 7, 1944. He grew up in Arlington, MN, where he farmed for seven years and later settled in Shakopee with his wife, Judy and two sons, Jeff and Jim. He worked for Diebold Inc. where he retired after 39 years.
He is survived by his wife, Judy (nee Battcher) Engel; sons, Jeffrey Engel of McLean, VA and James Engel of Phoenix AZ; six grandchildren; sisters, Lin DuHamel and Reanette Engel of Hutchinson.
Preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Ardella Engel.
The family will be holding a memorial service and gathering at a later date.