Obituary for Dean Shaner

Dean Shaner, age 78, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Dean was born in Windom, Minnesota on August 6, 1945, to Corinne and Sirwell (Hans) Shaner. He grew up in Storden, MN along with 6 siblings. The Shaner family ran the local newspaper "The Storden Times" with Dean and his siblings helping to correct, print, fold and deliver the weekly paper. Dean spent much of his younger years involved in sports including baseball (his favorite), basketball, football, and golf. He was also passionate about duck and pheasant hunting, fishing and raising Labrador Retrievers.
After graduation from Storden High School in 1963, Dean began working on his Bachelor of Science degree at St. Cloud State University. He volunteered for the draft part way through college and spent 2 years serving in the United States Army (October 1966-July 1968). He was stationed in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam. Dean returned home and completed his undergraduate degree in 1971. He also earned a Master of Science Degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 1986.
At the Riverside Ballroom in Carver, Dean met his wife, Jeanette Weckman. They fell in love and were married on March 27, 1976. Together they raised 3 daughters, Jen, Amy and Sarah. He started the girls in sports at young age and enjoyed watching them compete throughout the years. Dean enjoyed watching nearly all sports and also officiated many football, basketball and baseball games.
In 1980 Mr. Shaner began working as a high school biology teacher at Shakopee Senior High School. He most enjoyed teaching his fish and wildlife class. During his 26 years teaching at SHS he also coached the 10th grade boys' basketball team. During the summers Dean spent many hours on the golf course and at the lake. He especially enjoyed fishing on Lake Vermillion and Leech Lake with his friends.
Later in life Dean spent much time at the family's little red cabin on Lake Washington (Dassel, MN). He had the cabin remodeled to make it more comfortable for his growing family. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, sharing treats and attending their sporting events, concerts, and recitals.
Dean is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette (Weckman); daughters, Jennifer Shaner, Amy (Brian) Campbell, Sarah (Matt) Youngers; grandchildren, Brockton and Easton Graber, Cora and Dallin Campbell, Lewis Youngers; siblings, Janice Yench, Steve Shaner, Jeff (Mary) Shaner. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Corinne (Lind) Shaner; siblings, Elwin (Barb), Don, and Arlyce; sister-in-law, Christine Shaner; brother-in-law, Gary Yench, and beloved hunting dogs: Max, Red, Buck, Coal, BoLinda.
Visitation was Thursday, August 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by Prayer Service at 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment later with full military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
