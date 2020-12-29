Obituary for Dean T. Stoffel

Dean Thomas Stoffel, age 55, of Chaska, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at St. Francis Regional Hospital in Shakopee.
He was born December 16, 1965 in Washington, D.C.; a son of the late Thomas Charles and Carol Anne Giuffrida Stoffel.
Dean was employed as a program management director in business planning for Canadian Pacific Railway in Minnesota and Canada. He was a member of Discovery United Methodist Church in Chanhassen. Dean was very involved in charity car rallies in the Minnesota area and enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Anne Crawford Stoffel; two daughters, Brittaney Faith Stoffel Groth (Andy) of Chaska and Chelsea Hope Stoffel (Eythan West) of Moundsville, WV; a brother, David Stoffel of Moundsville, WV; a grandson, Aiden Groth; a nephew and several nieces.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother, Dale Stoffel.
There will be no public visitation. Burial will be held at James Chapel Cemetery in Finleyville, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of ones choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of
Kegel Funeral Home, Inc. in Finleyville, PA.
Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.