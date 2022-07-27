Obituary for Dean W. Rinnan

Dean Wesley Rinnan, age 27, passed away on July 24, 2022, after a well fought battle with addiction.
Dean was born May 15, 1995 and was the light of Cheryl and Wes’s life. From a very young age Dean had an extraordinary sense of adventure. His parents would find him “exploring” the top floor of a new home under construction, riding his bike to meet new friends, and dropping in on the neighbors, just in time for dinner. Dean was the honorary kid of every family in the neighborhood each one loving him like he was their own.
Dean was a talented hockey and baseball player. He loved every team he was a part of and was a friend and champion to all. Dean had a radar for FUN! He had a knack to be in the right place at the right time always ready to jump on a friend’s boat and keeping a bag packed in case there was a car heading to the lake.
Dean loved his extended family immensely, from neighbors and friends to his many furry companions over the years. He was happiest outdoors, playing with friends, throwing a ball around with a neighbor or dog, and he never ceased to turn down any adventure, big or small.
Some knew Dean only through the lens of the addiction he battled. But, for those of us fortunate enough to truly know him, he will forever be remembered as one who ended nearly every conversation with “love you” and one who considered his close friends to be like sisters and brothers, which he often called them. Dean’s journey to recovery had many twists and turns but he touched many people along the way and for that, we are grateful.
Our hearts are beyond broken. Deano, it was a privilege to have you in our lives and we will always love you. May you find peace in the arms of God and may we all take a moment to thank the many people who loved you and supported you throughout your life’s journey.
Services will be Wednesday, August 3 at Living Christ Church, 820 Lake Dr. Chanhassen. Visitation at 5 p.m. and memorial service at 7 p.m.
Memorials preferred to the family.