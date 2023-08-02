Obituary for Deanna K. Rasmussen

Deanna “Dee” Keahna Rasmussen, age 82, of Burnsville, member of the Meskwaki Nation Sac & Fox, entered eternal life on Friday, July 28, 2023, at The Rivers in Burnsville.
Dee was born in Naytahwaush, MN, on March 8, 1941, the daughter of Floyd and Frances (Goodwin) Keahna. She married Arnold Rasmussen on July 17, 1967, in Southwest Minnesota.
One of her favorite destinations was Little Six Casino in Prior Lake. Dee was also proud of her Native culture. The family would like to thank all the caregivers and staff at The Rivers for the wonderful care they provided Dee.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Arnold; son, Steve; parents, Floyd and Frances; siblings, Violet Frymire, Nancy Williston, Vincent Keahna, and Adonnis Londo.
Survivors include her sisters, Mercilyn "Bunny" Hoyle, and Lauren Lovejoy; nieces, Diane Clouse, Tish Keahna Kruzan, and Tami Hoyle-Theis; dear friend, Marie Peterson; and many other relatives.
Visitation is Friday, August 4, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th St., Savage. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at