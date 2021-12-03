Obituary for Deb Clemens

Deb Clemens, age 56, of Shakopee, passed away unexpectedly on November 27, 2021.
She is loved by husband, Mike; daughters, Brittney (James) Boys, Sam (Jerod) Lennox; four grandchildren; parents, Dennis and Diane Killmer; siblings, Denise (Corey) Wood, Dan (Ines) Killmer; other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 11, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 9:30 am, both at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 833 S. Marschall Rd, Shakopee.
