Obituary for Deb Lindquist

Deb Lindquist, age 63, of Jordan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pickled Pig in Jordan on Saturday, June 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.
On March 22, 1958, in New Prague, Deb was born to parents Clifford and Louise (Paul) Lindquist. Along with her seven siblings, Deb grew up in Jordan and later graduated from high school with the class of ’76.
Deb was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friend.Whether it was an animal looking for help or a person, Deb was a generous and loving caretaker. For many years she worked in home health care through Right at Home. Her favorite job though was working at the hardware stores in Jordan and Belle Plaine.
Outside of work, Deb spent time with friends, visiting the state parks, and gardening. She especially enjoyed walking her dog Marty around Jordan and attending town events.
Deb is loved and missed by her daughter, Jessica Kliche; mother, Louise Lindquist; siblings, Linky (Manney) Bolten, Karen (Carl) Day, Rose Olson, Rich "Bird" Lindquist, Gerry (Paul Kleaver) Berger, Cliff (Jenn) Lindquist, Michelle Baer; other loving relatives and friends.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder
Funeral & Cremation, Jordan.