Obituary for Debora Henry

Debora "Debi" Henry, age 71, of Prior Lake, passed away on October 3, 2022.

Debi was born to Donald and Lillian Klaers in Bemidji on October 2, 1951. Debi was a loving wife, mother, nana, sister and friend. She was a nurse for 41 years at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Mick (Mike), three children, thirteen grandchildren, six siblings, nieces, nephews and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held at White Funeral Home in Lakeville on October 11, visitation from 1 to 4 p.m., with a service to follow. Family encourages all to come in bright fall colors, or yellow. Casual attire is encouraged.

