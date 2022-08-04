Obituary for Deborah A. Olson

Deborah “Debbie” Ann Olson, age 58, died of a quick, unexpected illness on July 26, 2022, while surrounded by family.
After graduating from Prior Lake High School in 1982, she went on to be a dedicated Delta employee for nearly 40 years. Debbie was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt that cherished her time with family.
We know she was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by her mother, Judi Olson, and brother, Mikey Olson, and that her pets, Sydney and Misty were eager to have belly rubs once again.
Debbie’s spitfire personality and contagious laugh will be missed by her father, Mike Olson; siblings, Lisa (Chris) Redson, Stacy Olson, Elizabeth (Tracey) Martin, and Rich Olson; nieces and nephews, Tracey, Kwamaine, Vincent, Xavier, Shayla, Ethan, Abby, Jake, Saige, Brody, Nicholas, Ana, and Mikey; and grandniece and grandnephews, Sophia, Abel, and Isaiah.
Debbie’s life will be celebrated privately with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Best Friends Animal Society in memory of Debbie and her love for her rescued pets.