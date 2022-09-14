Obituary for Debra A. Mader

Our beloved mother, Debra Ann Mader, passed away at her home in Chaska, surrounded by family. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter who supported us all with love and kindness.
She is preceded in death by parents, Donald and Jeanette, brother Tom, and sister Janice. She is survived by her daughter, Carissa and her husband Chris; her son Zach; her grandson, Hudson; and her siblings Sandy, Paul, Donna, Ann, and Mike.
She was born on May 13, 1956, and raised in Albany, MN. She had an adventurous spirit, having lived in California and Hawaii, and traveled across the world. She welcomed family and friends to stay with her to create lasting memories. She began her career in computers 40 years ago, becoming a Global IT Director before finishing her career with Old Republic Title as a Project Manager. She loved her children dearly and always put them before herself. She was her happiest when she was surrounded by family, choosing quality time above all else.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 24, at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. A gathering will follow the service at the Lakeside Pavilion at Lake Anne in Chanhassen.
Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska