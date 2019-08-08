Obituary for Debra Wangerin

Debra Kay Wangerin, age 55, of Shakopee, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Deb was born on August 2, 1964, in Shakopee, the daughter of Leonard and Edna (Kelm) Wangerin.
She started in the banking industry over 38 years ago, and currently was a Banking Specialist with Old National Bank. She was the most loyal, organized and dedicated person any employer could have. She liked being outdoors doing yard chores, and watching the birds in her bird houses and she enjoyed shopping and trips to Las Vegas.
Survived by her mother, Edna; siblings, Sandie (Mark) Plekkenpol, Tami (Mike) Schatz, and Mark “Wangy” (Rebecca) Wangerin; nieces and nephews, Julie Addie, Kirsten (James) Covey, Heidi (Chris) Daulton and Kelli Schatz, Kristina and Mark, Jr. Wangerin, Xander Wangerin; uncles, aunts, great-nieces/nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded by her father, Leonard.
Visitation Monday, August 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. all at New Creation Lutheran Church, 1053 Jefferson St. S., Shakopee. Officiating is Reverend Don Taylor. Deb would prefer memorials to any local Children’s Hospitals.
