Obituary for Delbert M. Pauly

Delbert Marvin Pauly, age 89, of Chaska, died on Friday, December 10, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee after a very brief illness.
Delbert was born March 30, 1932 in Chaska, to Christian and Loretta (Ess) Pauly, one of four children. He was baptized, confirmed and attended the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. On June 6, 1959 he married Bernice Klehr at St. Mary’s of the Purification Catholic Church, Marystown. They had three children.
Delbert served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and was always proud of his service to his country.
A lifetime resident of Chaska, Delbert grew up with a love of horses and other animals. Along with his brother Dennis he relocated a barn to his parent’s small Chaska acreage.
Delbert was for many years a home builder, undertaking the whole process from digging the foundation to placing the last shingle, and just about everything in between. He took particular pride in his craftsmanship.
Delbert and his family ran a sweet corn and pumpkin stand for numerous years on the same Chaska acreage. In the last decades of his life Delbert built model farm implements, in particular threshers he remembered from his youth, which he sold throughout the Midwest to collectors.
Delbert loved his family dearly, and took great joy in his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife, Bernice; children, Gary (Ruth) Pauly of Shoreview, Nancy Pauly of Medicine Lake, Daniel (Laura Walvoord) Pauly of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Marissa (Hannah) Corrello, Dalton, Spencer, Matthew and Garrett Pauly; sisters, Dorlene Pauly of Chaska, Susan (Daryl) Hanson of Shakopee; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery planned.
