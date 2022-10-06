Obituary for Della M. Clay

Della M. Clay, age 89, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Monday, October 3, 2022, in Savage.
Della was born in Shakopee, on June 9, 1933, the daughter of Stephen and Julie (Cermak) DeMers. On May 6, 1950, she married Cecil Clay at Church of St. Mary in Shakopee.
Della was a member of the Ladies Auxiliaries for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4046, and American Legion Post 2 of Shakopee. She was a Past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Della also was a "Pink Lady" donating many hours, attending Veterans at the Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis. Della enjoyed traveling with her husband, Pete, and the trips to visit their son in Alaska.
Della was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil "Pete"; son, Patrick; son-in-law, Barry Dickson; many siblings.
She is survived by sons, Peter (Nancy), Robert (Judy), Ross (Ann); daughter, Rebecca (Paul) Schwaesdall; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Steven DeMers; daughter-in-law, Sue Clay.
Visitation Friday, October 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mary, 535 Lewis St. South, Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at