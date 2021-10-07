Obituary for Della Volek

Della Volek, age 74, of Lydia, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, September 27, 2021.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 9 at Lydia Zion Methodist Church at 11 a.m. A visitation will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Friendly, encouraging and faithful, Della will be missed by her children, James (Kelli) Volek IV, Jean (Thomas) Raduenz, Joseph (Carrie) Volek; grandchildren Donald Curry II, Christina Raduenz, Connor Raduenz and Cynthia Raduenz; great-grandchild, Donald Curry III; siblings, Lois Pasek and Marlin Beuch, as well as many extended family.
Della was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Melvin Beuch; husband, James G. Volek III; grandson, Danny Curry; daughter-in-law, Kristal Volek; sister-in-law, Martha Beuch and brother-in-law, John Pasek.
