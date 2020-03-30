Obituary for Dellie Breeggemann

Dellie Breeggemann, age 85, of Jordan, passed away peacefully, of natural causes, on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Dellies honor late Summer. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Dellies memory by the family. Full obituary will follow prior to the services.
Deloris Marie was born on August 8, 1934, in Minneapolis, to Adrian and Beatrice (Christie) Hames.She married Robert Bob Breeggemann on April 27, 1957 and they were blessed with four sons, Randy, Fred, Kevin, Russ and Joel.
The legacy of Dellie will live on in her children, Randy (Alissa), Fred (Keri), Russ (Barb), Joel (Connor); grandchildren, Mason, Alex, Aidan, Sophie, Dylan, Michael (Melissa), Daniel (Whitney), Jacob, Hannah, great-grandchildren, Connor, Alexis, Danielle, Bryce, Trypp; other loving relatives and loyal friends.
There to welcome Dellie home in eternal peace is her husband, Bob; son, Kevin; parents, Adrian and Beatrice; brother, Bob (Helen) Hames and sister, Margaret (Kenny) Goldman.
