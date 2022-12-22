Obituary for Dellis L. Campbell

Dellis Lorraine Campbell, age 83, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Dellis was born January 11, 1939, in Renville County, MN, to George and Alice (Buttenhof) Ryks. She attended school in Raymond, MN. Dellis met and married Charles T. Campbell, Jr. in Canby, MN, on October 27, 1956. They made their home in Shakopee and raised four children. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, embroidery and baking.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents, George and Alice Ryks; five siblings; daughter in-law, Laura; sons-in-law, Brian, Warren and Duane.
She is survived by daughters and son, LeaAnn Flick of Winnebago, MN, C. Tom Campbell, III of Shakopee, Lynae (Mike) Marotzke of Vesta, and Terri (Ken) Valiant of Shakopee; nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren; brothers, Harold (Lorraine) Ryks and Robert (Luann) Ryks; sister, Judy (Merle) Kluver.
Visitation Thursday, January 5, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Livestream will be provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials are preferred to American Heart Association.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at