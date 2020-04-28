Obituary for Delmont Wangerin

Delmont “Bud” Wangerin, of Lydia, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, at the age of 92. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Friends and family will be invited to a Memorial Service at Immanuel Lutheran on Fish Lake at a later date. Pastor Brent Parrish will preside.
On April 8, 1928, Delmont Otto Emil Wangerin was born to parents, William and Irene (Mueller) Wangerin. Bud was one of five children, and he loved growing up on the family farm with his siblings, Clifford, Dwane, William and Arvilla.
Bud left his family farm at age 12 to work for other local farmers. At the age of 14, he went to live and work at the Elmer Fehlandt farm in Lydia. He worked and lived with the Fehlandt family until 1994 when the farm went to auction. Bud was a hard worker and took great pride in the work he did. As a farmer, he was a trusted caretaker of the land. Delmont also enjoyed driving truck part-time for Haferman and Stark and working with his nephew, Mark Wangerin.
When he wasn’t working, Bud enjoyed pursuing his hobbies. He was on bowling leagues in New Prague and attended many events at the New Prague Ballroom. He also enjoyed playing cards, listening to old-time music and helping out at Country Prime Time where everyone knew him as “Curly”. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake. Bud was a faithful member of the church his whole life. He served the Lord in many ways including as the church’s bell-ringer and usher.
After retiring from farming, Delmont continued to live with Elmer Fehlandt until 2001 when he moved in with Sharon and Jim Rook. He was with the Rooks until February 2017 when he moved to Oak Terrace Assisted Living in Jordan. Delmont received wonderful care from the team at Oak Terrace.
Bud was a hard-working and faithful man. He will be remembered always by his sister-in-law, Carol Wangerin; many nieces and nephews; lifelong friends and caretakers, Sharon and Jim Rook; other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Delmont was greeted in Heaven by his parents, William and Irene Wangerin; siblings, Clifford (Janice) Wangerin, Dwane (Evie) Wangerin, William ‘Bill” Wangerin and Arvilla (Dan) Vohnoutka and dear friends, Elmer and Louise Fehlandt.
