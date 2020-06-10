Obituary for Delora I. Meuleners

Delora Irene (Wolf) Meuleners, age 83, of Cologne, died peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at St. Gertrudes Health Care Center in Shakopee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 12, 11 a.m. with visitation 10 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. Burial will follow at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska. Pallbearers will be Scott Colling, Jason Colling (nephews) Pat Widmer, Becky Widmer, Jeremy Widmer, Mitchell Meuleners(grandchildren). Honorary pallbearers will be Amelia, TJ, Sam Meuleners(grandchildren).
Delora was born June 25, 1936 in Jordan to Raymond and Hildegarde (Schloesser) Wolf, one of eleven children. She was baptized, confirmed and attended the parochial school at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Jordan. On October 25, 1958, Delora married Gerald Meuleners at St. Benedicts Catholic Church. They had five children. Delora was a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards, gardening and fishing.
Delora was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Hildegarde Wolf; grandson, Ryan Palmersheim; siblings, Alvin Wolf, Don and Jean Wolf, Florence and Estelle Wolf, Ermin Wolf, Larry Wolf, Evelyn and Francis Prochaska, Marlene and Jerry Solheid, Harriet and Francis Colling, Carol Wolf; infant brother, Milon.
Survivors include her loving husband, Gerald; children, Laurie (Roy) Widmer of Norwood, Cheryl (Ron) Palmersheim of Waconia, Jeffrey (Diane) Meuleners of Glenwood, Joan Meuleners (special friend, Scott Aune) of Cologne, Bruce (Heather) Meuleners of Cologne; 8 grandchildren, Pat (Teryn) Widmer, Becky Widmer, Jeremy (Meagan Lenz) Widmer, Matt (Amie) Meuleners, Mitchell (Andrea) Meuleners, Amelia, T.J. and Sam Meuleners; eight great grandchildren; brother and sisters-in-law, Elroy Wolf of Chaska, Dorothy Wolf of Shakopee, Jane Wolf of Jordan, Betty Wolf of Belle Plaine; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.