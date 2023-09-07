Obituary for Delores E. Lenzen

Delores E. Lenzen, age 89, of Carver passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Waconia.
Funeral Service 11 a.m., Thursday, September 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church (417 Oak St) in Carver with Rev. David Jander as officiant. Visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Interment in Preiss Cemetery in Dahlgren Township. Casket Bearers are Delores’s Grandchildren.
Delores E. Hermann was born January 24, 1934 in Gotha, MN, the daughter of Henry and Emma (Rolf) Herrmann. On May 14, 1955, she was united in marriage to Dale Lenzen at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Twp., Cologne by Rev. Melchert.
Delores loved to be among family, friends and her community. She helped out with the Lions Club alongside her husband, volunteered with the Ladies Aid at Trinity and was a Sunday School Teacher. She also delighted in delivering Meals on Wheels.
Delores liked tending to her garden, cooking, going fishing and having potlucks. Above all, her grandchildren were the light in her life. She cherished every moment spent with them.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband Dale; parents Henry and Emma Herrmann; sister Elsie Henschen; brothers Ray Herrmann, LeRoy Herrmann, Henry Herrmann Jr.
Delores is survived by her loving family: children Gail (Tom) Ahr of Lakeville, Gary (Elaine) Lenzen of Bradley SD, Michael (Robin) Lenzen of Cologne, Sandy Lenzen of Hopkins; grandchildren Nathan and Sarah Lenzen, Jessica Lenzen, Matthew Lenzen, John Lenzen, Joseph and Rachael Lenzen, James and Lindzey Lenzen; great-grandchildren Blake, Evelynn, Grace, Hailie, Archer, Willow, Emeilia, Wynston, Jennica; sisters and brothers-in-law Irene Herrmann of Hamburg, Dorothy and John Miller of Cologne, Judy and Roger Wichelmann of Waconia; brother Robert Herrmann of Cologne; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church in Carver.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com