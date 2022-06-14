Obituary for Delores H. Hilk

Delores H. Hilk, age 86, of Waconia passed away on Friday June 10, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.
Funeral Service held on Thursday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. David Erbel as officiant. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church on Thursday. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Casket Bearers Keith Lenzen, Curtis Lenzen, Eric Lenzen, Richard Buetow, Steven Buetow, Roger Buetow.
Delores was born on August 20, 1935 in Waconia the daughter of Herman and Cora (Lehrke) Hilk. She was baptized on September 8, 1935 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia by Rev. William Schneider and confirmed on April 10, 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia by Rev. Robert Heyne. Delores loved spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia her entire life, and was involved in the Walther League, singing in the choir, and belonged to the Ladies Aid. Delores worked at First National Bank in Waconia for 30 years as a customer service representative. She held offices in the AAL for several years. Delores was a strong and determined person, dealing with MS for many years. She traveled to 40 countries during her lifetime.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Cora Hilk; sister, Evon (Allen) Lenzen; nephew, Scott Clayton.
Delores is survived by her loving family: brother, August (Jan) Hilk of Waconia, Carol (Ralph) Buetow of Cologne; nephews and nieces, Keith Lenzen, Teresa (Kyle) Johnson, Curtis (Lori) Lenzen, Eric Lenzen, Richard (Susan) Buetow, Paula (Allen) Weis, Steven (Jennifer) Buetow, Cynthia (Daniel) Kapke, Roger Buetow, Helen Buetow, Lynn (Louis) Raymond.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh