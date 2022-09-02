Obituary for Delores L. Wellman

Delores L. Wellman, age 91, passed away August 28, 2022.
Raised in Anoka, she worked in her parents grocery store and there met her best friend, travel partner and future husband, Maurice. She loved to travel and being outdoors, and had a gift of talking with others and spreading joy and jokes wherever she went. Delores loved Jesus, all animals, especially dogs, and being with her friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Maurice; daughter, Judy (Wayne) Carlson; grandchildren, Erica (Brian) Boe and Steven (Wendy) Carlson; and great-grandchildren, Maverick and Liam.
Funeral service Tuesday, September 6, 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 13901 Fairview Drive, Burnsville. Visitation at 10 a.m. Internment at Champlin Cemetery. Memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
