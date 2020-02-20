Obituary for Delores M. Korman

Delores (Dee) Mae Korman of Eden Prairie, formerly of Excelsior passed away at her home on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the age of 90.
She was born in New Richland, MN on April 29, 1929 to Walter and Alice (Heckes) Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Ervin, Keith and Loren Peterson; sisters, Evelyn Brandt, Faryl Johnson and first husband, Marvin Swenson.
She will be forever missed by husband of 57 years, Clair Korman; five children, Ron Swenson, Brenda (Edward) Eisinger, Debra Schroeder, Doreen Clapper and Brian (Laura) Korman; brother, Rev. Duane Peterson (Betty); sister, June Portinga; sister-in-laws Sara Peterson and Marlene Korman, ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of Dee’s life will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran church, 23290, Hwy 7, Excelsior on Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m. Lunch immediately following at the church. A private burial will be held in the spring at Fort Snelling.