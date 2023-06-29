Obituary for Delores R. Erickson

Delores R. Erickson, age 95, passed away on June 27, 2023 at her home in Savage surrounded by her four children. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Delores was born on June 12, 1928 in Montevideo, Minnesota, and was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior Lutheran Church and graduated from Dawson High School in 1946. She married Curt Erickson on her birthday in 1949 at Lac Qui Parle Lutheran Church. They lived in Minneapolis for a few years then built a house in Savage where they raised their family.
The Erickson family lived in their home on old Vine Street for more than 60 years and all four kids attended Savage Elementary and Burnsville High School. They were charter members of St. James Lutheran Church starting in the original building in downtown Savage. Delores was active in church circle, bible study and serving at funerals. For the past eight years, she enjoyed senior apartment living at Fen Point and loved all the activities and social events.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Curtis O. Erickson; parents, Olga and Roy Falness; husband’s parents, Olga and Casper Erickson; sister, Betty Lou Golden.
Delores is survived by her children, Roger, of Duxbury, MA, Karen (Neal) St. Anthony of Minneapolis, Robert (Antoinette) of Medfield, MA, and Kristin (Tony) Lail of Eagan; grandchildren, Matthew and Elizabeth St. Anthony, Karina, Curtis and Elisa Erickson, and Jamison, Adam and Eric Lail; five of her siblings, Donna Anderson, Elton (Nancy) Falness, Russ (Betty) Falness, Roy (Judy) Falness, and David (Colleen) Falness; and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 30 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at St. James Lutheran Church, 3650 Williams Drive, Burnsville. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Monday, July 3 at 11 a.m. The Erickson family would like to thank the staff Savage Senior Living at Fen Point, AccentCare Home Health, Allina Health Hospice & Palliative Care, and the St. James Pastoral care team for their support in this past year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. James Lutheran Church in Burnsville.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at