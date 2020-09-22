Obituary for Delphine Lano

Delphine "Del" (Hennek) Lano, passed away peacefully at her home in Norwood Young America, surrounded by family, on September 20, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Church of the Ascension in Norwood and one hour prior the service on Saturday. Funeral mass will be held at Ascension on Saturday, September 26 at 11 a.m. with interment following at the church cemetery. Limited space available. Social distancing will be observed and masks required.
Born on the family farm in Duelm, MN, Del rode with her seven siblings by horse and sled to Benton County Country School and graduated from Foley High School in 1946. After earning her teaching degree from St. Cloud Teachers College, she took a job teaching 5th/6th grade at Chaska Public Schools, where she met Dick Lano and became one of four new young Chaska teachers who were snapped up by the local boys for weddings in 1951 after they returned home from serving in World War II. Dick and Del moved to Norwood in 1962 to expand Lano Equipment. Del helped out at the Shop and was a substitute teacher at Central, St. Bernards and St. Josephs. Dick and Del were married for almost 60 years when Dick passed away in 2011. Del raised nine children, 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. All of her children remain in the local area and carry on her legacy of commitment to the community.
Del was a servant to the Catholic Church and to the community. She taught religious education and volunteered in every possible way for the Ascension Church. She was active in the Young America VFW Auxiliary Post 1783 and Norwood American Legion Aux Post 343, serving veterans as an officer and chairing the Poppy Drive for over 50 years. She was honored by the American Red Cross for over 50 years of exceptional volunteer service for her work coordinating local blood drives. She was tenacious in finding donors and volunteers. She was an active member of the local Booster Club, working behind the scenes as needed and chairing the annual Easter egg hunt. Every year, she served potato salad at the Legions chicken barbecue and sold many boxes of popcorn at the Stiftungsfest celebration. She was named Outstanding Senior Volunteer of Carver County in 2010. When she and Dick began wintering in Arizona after retirement, she organized the annual Minnesota party for the Fountain of the Sun retirement community. They made many special friends in Arizona.
Del was a gifted seamstress. She loved to sew, quilt, play cards, paint ceramics and decorate birthday cakes. She was a scout troop leader and attended every Central band concert, football, basketball and volleyball game that one of her kids played. She is famous for her Dels Dill Pickles, home-made cinnamon rolls, Scotcharoos and strawberry jam. She never rested.
Del was preceded in death by Dick; her parents, Mary and Tom Hennek; and her siblings, Raymond, Marion, Goodwin, Alvina, and Leroy.
She is survived by her sister, GraceAnn Wolter and brother, Cyrus Hennek; and her in-laws, Joan Hennek, Clarence Lano and Rebecca Lano; her children, Tom Lano, Jack (Janell) Lano, Bill (Bonnie) Lano, Mary Wilson (Curt), Ann Wengronowitz (Jon), Paul (Terri) Lano, Bob (Julie) Lano, Barbara Rummel (Mike) and Andy (Kari) Lano; grandchildren Katie, Elizabeth, Jenny (Ben), Jamie (Brent), Lindsey (Matt), Nick (Amanda), Sara, Matt (Nicole), Angela (Brian), Jessica, Emily, Ben, Maria (fiancé Jimmy), Anna, Michaela (fiancé Trevor), Margaret and Jacob; as well as many nieces and nephews in the Hennek and Lano families.
Memorials preferred to Ascension Church or the American Red Cross.
Funeral arrangements by Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.