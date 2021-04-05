Obituary for Denann M. Karels

Denann M. Karels, age 59, of Hamburg, MN, passed away March 31, 2021, at Abbott Northwest in Minneapolis.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church Street East) in Cologne; visitation was all at the church Tuesday 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the Mass. Interment Church Cemetery.
Denann Karels was born on May 31, 1961 in Waconia, the daughter of Mary Ann and Dennis Bovy. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Denann was a graduating member of the Central High School Class of 1979. Denann attended Hennipen Technical College and pursued a Legal Secretary degree. On June 4, 1983, Denann was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Scott Karels at St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
Denann was a loving wife and mother to Denista and Brent. Denann was employed at IWCO Direct in Chanhassen for the past 14 years as an Executive Administrative Assistant in HR. She enjoyed puzzles, road-trips, gardening, canning, and her Saturdays spent at the farm. She loved making memories with beloved family and friends.
Denann was preceded in death by parents, Dennis and Mary Ann (Green) Bovy and father-in-law Fritz Karels.
Denann is survived by her loving husband, Scott Karels; her two children, Denista and Brent; sisters, Denise (Gerry) Buetow of Cologne, Denita (Roger) Walley of Chaska; brothers, Paul Bovy of Cologne, Phillip (Ann) Bovy of Cologne; mother-in-law, Lavern Graupman of Hamburg; sister-in-law, Jodi (Dan) Hilgers of Chaska; aunts, Amalia Flipp of Oakdale, Delphine Good of Shakopee, Karen Bovy of Blaine, Linda Green of Glencoe; uncles, Francis Green of Glencoe, Marvin (Karen) Green of Nisswa; nieces and nephews, Brian (Molly) Buetow, Chris (Jenna) Buetow, Jake (Cara) Buetow, Brennen Walley, Adam Walley and special friend Kylee Kraayenbrink, Carter Walley and special friend Emma Ryan, Zach Bovy, Joe Bovy, Mari Hilgers, Ali Hilgers; great nieces and nephews, Jameson, Emma, Olivia, Brooke, Chase, many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com