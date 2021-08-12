Obituary for Dennis A. Fahrenkamp

Dennis A. Fahrenkamp, age 77, of Oxford, MS, formerly of Prior Lake, passed away on December 29, 2020 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 21 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. all at Ballard Sunder Funeral & Cremation in Prior Lake. Dennis will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery and Pastor Diana Hunstad will preside.
Attire for this service is Hawaiian wear as Dennis would have liked. Following the service, all are welcome to the home of Steven and Jane Engel for a luncheon in honor of Dennis.
On February 12, 1943 in New Prague, parents Marlin and Elva (Gerdes) Fahrenkamp celebrated the birth of their son Dennis. He was the oldest of their seven children to be raised in Prior Lake. Following Dennis’ graduation from Prior Lake, he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served until his honorable discharge.
Dennis’ life was enriched by his family. He was a devoted father, proud grandpa, and a friend to many. Later in life, Dennis reconnected with a high school girlfriend, Toni Trulson. Despite the years, they picked up where they left off and were married on February 29, 1984 at a friend’s house in Prior Lake. The couple made their home in Hernando, Mississippi.
Together, Dennis and Toni Enjoyed traveling. They took trips across the world—Australia, Bangkok, Hawaii, and annual trips to Seattle, Washington and Minnesota to visit family. They enjoyed time at their cabin on the White River in Arkansas as well.
Dennis is loved and missed by his daughters, Jenifer (Denny) Woxen, Kathleen West; son, Troy Fahrenkamp; step-daughter, Kristine (Todd) Pladsen; step-sons, Kenny Trulson, and John Trulson (deceased); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Sandy) Fahrenkamp, Jane (Steven) Engel, Susan (Rick) Buckles, and Cindy Hagen; brother-in-law, Wyatt (Kathy) Reed; sister-in-law, Becky (Jon) Fahrenkamp; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dennis is greeted in Heaven by his wife Toni; parents, Marlin and Elva (Gerdes) Fahrenkamp; brother, Jon Fahrenkamp, and sister, Kathy Reed.
The family request any memorials be sent to: Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7531 Hernando, MS 38632 and/or the American Legion 1505 Gwynn Rd Hernando, MS 38632.