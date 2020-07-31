Obituary for Dennis A. Gerold

Dennis A. Gerold, age 93, died peacefully on Thursday, July 30 at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Dennis was born on September 19, 1926 in Jordan, Minnesota to Egon and Agatha (VonBank) Gerold. He graduated from Jordan High School and served in the US Army in Korea. He married Betty Bisek on October 14, 1950 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague and joined his father in partnership on the family dairy farm in rural Jordan. The Gerold farm has been in the family since 1864, and the seventh generation is currently living on the land.
Dennis belonged to the Men’s Society of St. Benedict Church and sang in the choir for many years. His faith life continued into the church community as an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He was active in the National Farmers Organization and the Dairy Herd Improvement Association. He taught preparedness classes during the Cuban missile crisis and took up water skiing, downhill skiing and golf. He and Betty travelled extensively through the U.S. and to Germany, the Czech Republic and the Holy Land. They enjoyed an active social life with friends from the St. Benedict area, took part in a bowling league and sang in a German choral group. He was always up for a good game of euchre or sheephead and loved fishing trips with his sons. He enjoyed attending his grandchildrens’ events and holding each new great-grandchild.
He is survived by his children, Mary (Kevin) Higgins, Mona (Dave) Harmann, Dave (Jean Shonka) Gerold, Steve (Jane Schneider) Gerold, Judy (Mark) Harinen, Dan (Kris Mueller) Gerold, John (Marsha Jensen) Gerold, and Paul Gerold, as well as 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Anyce Ditter and Sr. Benita Gerold OSB.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty on April 28, 2017; infant daughter, Elizabeth; his parents; and sisters Mercedes and Celene.
Funeral services will be held at a later date and arrangements are being made by the Bruzek Funeral Home of New Prague. He will be buried in the St. Benedict Cemetery.