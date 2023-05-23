Obituary for Dennis A. Geurts

Dennis Allen Geurts, age 70, of Bricelyn, MN, died Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home in Bricelyn from ALS.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 27 at 3 p.m. at Nasinec Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery with Full Military Honors during a private family ceremony. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.
Dennis Allen was born August 28, 1952, son of Peter Mark Geurts III and Dorothy Gertrude (Frey) in Graceville, Minnesota. He attended Guardian Angels Catholic School in Chaska. After graduation Dennis joined the United States Air Force. He served from 1971 to 1977 attaining the rank of Sergeant. On December 21, 1996 in Edina, Dennis married the love of his life, Valerie Vaughn (Olander). Dennis was a member of the Bricelyn American Legion Post #165, and Paralyzed Veterans of America. He worked as a glass worker and shape beveler. Dennis was a poet, a writer, an avid reader, and book collector.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Valerie; sons, Matthew (Tamme) and Jeremy (Yaneth); daughter, Stephanie; grandchildren, Christian, Micah, Zachary, Kalei, Kailana, Guivens, Jada, Mathew, Tylor, TJ, Izabel, and Eliza; siblings, Leo, Carol (Jim) Mahoney, Peter, Janet (Mark) Anderson, Philip, Doree (Kit) Johnson and Paul (Shelly); along with great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Dorothy, stepson, Nikolas, and grandson, Mickey.