Obituary for Dennis C. Kratochvil

Dennis Charles Kratochvil, age 93, of Savage, died on April 7, 2023, at Savage Senior Living.
Dennis was born in a small town near Lincoln, NE, August 22, 1929. He married Gloria Berg of Starbuck, MN, on September 3, 1955, in Lincoln, NE. They were married for 56 years. Dennis served in the United States Army with the 746th Engineer Heavy Shop Company, during the Korean Conflict, from January 21, 1951 to January 20, 1953. Going overseas for five months. He was a member of the American Legion for many years.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; and son, Kevin. He is survived by his son, Kim of Shakopee; granddaughter, Marissa (Joe) Wheelock; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Naomi Wheelock; very close friends, Jeff Fahey and Jenny Fahey, and their children, Cassandra and Taylor; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, April 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment Catholic Cemetery in Shakopee.
