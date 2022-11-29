Obituary for Dennis "Denny" Gilb

Dennis “Denny” Gilb, age 71, of Prior Lake, passed away at his home on November 17, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Denny’s life which will be held at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club (2920 220th St E, Prior Lake Casual Attire) from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, following a private family interment at Spring Lake Cemetery, Prior Lake.
Denny was hard-working, generous, kind, patient, and easy going. An all-around good guy with a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Kathy Gilb; children, Sonya (George Hernandez) Gilb, Angie (Brian) Wahl, Joe Boe, Alyssa (Jimmy) Erdall and Amanda Landwehr; grandchildren, Johnny Boe, Lily Boe, Seth Wahl, Alex Erdall, and Max Erdall; father, Clarence Gilb; siblings, Ardie (Barb) Gilb and Roger (Jan) Gilb; and many other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Gilb; sister, Arlene Gilb; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Gilb and Janie Gilb; and step-mother, Gene Gilb.
