Obituary for Dennis L. Hron

Dennis L. Hron, age 87, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at United Hospital in St. Paul.
Dennis was born in Cologne on March 22, 1934, the son of Roland and Violet (Zehnder) Hron. He married Mary Ann (Steinhagen) in 1953. They had seven beautiful children, three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Dennis was very active in the Shakopee Jaycees, Lions, and he was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He served in the United States Army in 1952 and then worked at Seagate as a control data analyst until retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughters and sons, Denise Hron, Michael Hron, Patrick Hron, David Hron, and Linda Swanson; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, Debbie Pauly, Roland Hron, and Pat Wassale.
He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Hron; daughter, Diane Fink; parents, Violet and Ronald.
Visitation Thursday, December 16, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all held at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Interment St. Bernard's Cemetery, Cologne. Family prefers memorials.
