Obituary for Dennis R. Rolloff

Dennis (Denny) Raymond Rolloff, age 86, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at NC Little Memorial Hospice, Edina.
Denny was born in New Ulm, MN, graduating from New Ulm High School in 1953 before entering military service. In 1957 he was honorably discharged from the 11th Airborne Division shortly before he met and married his bride Jane in 1958. He worked many years starting as a lineman for Northwestern Bell and continued with AT&T before going into business for himself for 14 years. He loved barbershop singing with the Minneapolis Commodores, and traveled the country and world singing in concerts and competitions. Denny will be remembered for his beautiful singing voice, his incredible memory and stories, many fishing vacation adventures, and his friendly service as a telephone technician.
He will be missed by his children, Debora (Mark), David, Denise (Douglas) and Dana (Eric); grandchildren, Tad (Jackie), Jessica (Nicholas) and Isaac (Kylie), Jacob (Heather), Michael (Shelby), Luke (Kelly), Samuel (Talia), Thomas and Kristina, Leah (Jonathan) and Chloe (Bryant); and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, June Westcott and Betty Carlson.
Denny is preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Bode) Rolloff; and his parents, Raymond and Glorena (Schulz) Rolloff.
A Celebration of Life service (and livestream via www.livingchrist.org) will be held at Living Christ Lutheran Church, 820 Lake Drive, Chanhassen on Sunday, July 31, at 2 p.m. Visitation at 1 p.m. Interment will be held later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.